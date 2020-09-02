DURHAM, N.C. -- The Duke football team has lost returning starting center Jack Wohlabaugh to a serious knee injury and reserve cornerback Ken Torain to a shoulder injury.

The school announced the injuries Wednesday, saying that both players are out indefinitely.

Wohlabaugh is one of four returning starters to the offensive line, but he suffered a torn right anterior cruciate ligament in Tuesday's practice. The school is determining surgery details.

Torain will have surgery for a right shoulder injury.

Duke opens the season Sept. 12 at No. 10 Notre Dame.