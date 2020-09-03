Maryland coach Mike Locksley and police are making another plea to the public for any information about the shooting death of Locksley's son, Meiko, exactly three years ago.

Locksley and his wife, Kia, appeared Thursday with police from Howard County, Maryland, who increased a reward to $20,000 for information about Meiko Locksley's homicide on Sept. 3, 2017. Meiko Locksley, 25, was found with a gunshot wound to his chest in Columbia, Maryland, and pronounced dead at an area hospital. Mike Locksley was an assistant coach at Alabama at the time.

In addition to the $20,000 reward from police (doubled from $10,000), Locksley has raised an additional $40,000 through private donations for information about his son's death.

"We hope as a family that anyone that's listening, who may have information, that you come forward and help bring closure to our family," Mike Locksley said at a news conference. "Three years ago today, we received a knock on our door down in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, that would forever change our world, our family's lives. We were left that night feeling numb and hurt. That night, we joined a group of people who have buried their children, a fraternity no one wants to be a part of."

Howard County police chief Lisa Myers said she has devoted "every possible resource" to solving Meiko Locksley's murder. Capt. Cory Zirk said police have served several search warrants but not made any arrests or identified a clear motive.

There's not a moment that goes by that I don't miss you dearly. Continue to watch over us. Until we meet again ❤️ #LLMM pic.twitter.com/eWigLTzipu — Michael Locksley (@CoachLocks) September 3, 2020

"We don't think this incident was random," Zirk said. "Our detectives believe that this act of violence was likely committed by someone Meiko knew, whether the motive was robbery, or had something to do with drugs, or an ongoing dispute remains to be confirmed. Someone out there knows what happened over the course of three years. We know that new information can come to light, relationships and friendships and other circumstances may change.

"If there was something holding you back from giving information to the police back then, we are asking you to reconsider, and come forward now."

Mike Locksley told ESPN he was able to raise "at least double" the $20,000 through personal donations for information about what led to Meiko's murder.

"You don't ever get over it, you just learn to get through it," Locksley told ESPN. "Obviously not having the closure is probably the hardest piece. We're not even angry or mad anymore. That piece of it has subsided now. We just want closure, and hopefully to put it out there about mental health awareness and gun violence - everywhere we're at in society - and make it better for the next generation."

Locksley, who paid tribute to his son Thursday morning on Twitter, said he has grown as a person and a coach, and his son's death has given him a "whole new philosophy" to live every day like "there ain't gonna be a tomorrow." Maryland hired Locksley as head coach in December 2018.

"My approach is his death isn't in vain for me," Locksley said. "It taught me such a valuable lesson. You take time for granted that you're going to be able to see your kids become men and fathers and husbands, and that wasn't the case. Don't take it for granted. My whole purpose now is every day I don't give a s--- about political correctness. Just do what's right."

Meiko Locksley played football at New Mexico, where his father was head coach for two-plus seasons, and later at Lackawanna College. He worked at a Subway restaurant near the location of the shooting.

"The Locksley family deserves closure, and Meiko deserves justice," Zirk said. "Our detectives are ready and waiting to hear from you."