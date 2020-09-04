North Texas quarterbacks coach Tate Wallis was arrested Thursday in Denton County on charges that he allegedly had an improper relationship with a student while he was coaching at a nearby high school last year.

North Texas has placed Wallis on leave.

Wallis was hired at North Texas in January. The incidents allegedly occurred in October and December, while he was serving as offensive coordinator at Argyle High School.

He faces two charges, which are felony offenses in Texas. He posted $20,000 bond and was released, according to Denton County jail records.

North Texas released a statement Thursday night saying Wallis will not be allowed on campus during its review.

"We have been made aware of charges brought against a member of our football coaching staff for a matter unrelated to his employment with the university. The employee has been placed on administrative leave and will not be allowed on campus or to participate in any job related duties while on leave. We have initiated a review of the available information, and we will take appropriate action following completion of the review," the school said in the statement.

Wallis previously was an assistant for seven seasons at Baylor under Art Briles from 2009 to 2015 until Briles was fired. Wallis was suspended in 2015 for a recruiting violation while at Baylor.

Wallis spent four years as a high school coach at North Forney and Argyle.

North Texas opens its season Saturday against Houston Baptist.