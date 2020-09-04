College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock and his wife, Nicki, both tested positive for COVID-19 last month but did not have to be hospitalized and "are in good health again," Hancock told ESPN on Friday.

Hancock, who said he notified his staff and the 10 FBS commissioners on Friday, said he and his wife took PCR nasal-swab tests in late August at a pharmacy drive-thru and that both positive verdicts came back in two days. The couple, who lives in Prairie Village, Kansas, said a contact tracer from the Johnson County health department called a few days later and helped them through the process, but they hadn't been around many people.

Hancock said his last day of isolation was Thursday, and his wife's was last week.

The couple, both 69 years old, had been extremely careful, Hancock said, "wearing masks and keeping social distance." They aren't sure how they contracted the virus. Hancock said he thought it may have been when his wife visited an urgent-care center because of an allergic reaction she had to sunscreen.

"Her symptoms were more severe than mine, but still mild to moderate," Hancock said. "She was a few days ahead of me in the timeline. I was the caregiver, putting her food on paper plates in front of the guest-room door. Soon enough, it hit me too.

"Interestingly, she and I had almost completely different symptoms. She had fever, headaches and nausea. I had nothing more than dizziness, fatigue and a strong acidic-metallic taste in my mouth. Also, I have lost my sense of smell. Nicki held garlic under my nose. Then she sprayed vanilla. Nothing! Of course, the experts say it will return eventually."

Hancock said, "It is awesome to be healthy again," and that he and his wife are no longer contagious, but he used his experience to impart a message as the college football season begins.

"Although we probably will have immunity for a while, we will continue to be vigilant and to follow the guidelines," he said. "Please do the same. Wear your masks and be smart. Lucky doesn't even begin to describe how we feel."