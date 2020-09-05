        <
          College Football Playoff picks after Week 1

          3:15 PM ET
          With the 2020 college football season officially underway, it is time for our writers to pick their four-team predictions for the College Football Playoff this season.

          Clemson and Alabama lead the way once again for most of our writers and, with the field lessened by 40% due to the Big Ten and Pac-12 opting out of a fall season, it comes as no surprise. Georgia and Oklahoma have replaced playoff mainstay Ohio State in most of the predictions while Florida and Notre Dame, the newest member of the ACC (at least for a season), also get some shine from the group.

          Here's how our writers see the playoff field now that Week 1 is here. (Eventual champion in bold.)

          Andrea Adelson: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Florida
          Kyle Bonagura: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Florida, 4. Oklahoma
          Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Georgia, 4. Oklahoma
          Heather Dinich: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Florida
          David Hale: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Florida
          Chris Low: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Georgia, 4. Oklahoma
          Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Georgia
          Ivan Maisel: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Florida, 4. Notre Dame
          Ryan McGee: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Georgia, 4. Notre Dame
          Adam Rittenberg: 1. Clemson, 2. Florida, 3. Texas, 4. Alabama
          Alex Scarborough: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Oklahoma, 3. Georgia
          Mark Schlabach: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Georgia
          Tom VanHaaren: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Florida
          Dave Wilson: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Georgia, 4. Oklahoma