College Football Playoff picks after Week 1

With the 2020 college football season officially underway, it is time for our writers to pick their four-team predictions for the College Football Playoff this season. Most Popular Playoff Picks Team Votes Clemson 14/14 Alabama 14/14 Oklahoma 11/14 Florida 7/14 Georgia 7/14 Notre Dame 2/14 Texas 1/14

Clemson and Alabama lead the way once again for most of our writers and, with the field lessened by 40% due to the Big Ten and Pac-12 opting out of a fall season, it comes as no surprise. Georgia and Oklahoma have replaced playoff mainstay Ohio State in most of the predictions while Florida and Notre Dame, the newest member of the ACC (at least for a season), also get some shine from the group.

Here's how our writers see the playoff field now that Week 1 is here. (Eventual champion in bold.)

Andrea Adelson: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Florida

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Florida, 4. Oklahoma

Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Georgia, 4. Oklahoma

Heather Dinich: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Florida

David Hale: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Florida

Chris Low: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Georgia, 4. Oklahoma

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Georgia

Ivan Maisel: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Florida, 4. Notre Dame

Ryan McGee: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Georgia, 4. Notre Dame

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Clemson, 2. Florida, 3. Texas, 4. Alabama

Alex Scarborough: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Oklahoma, 3. Georgia

Mark Schlabach: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Georgia

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Florida

Dave Wilson: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Georgia, 4. Oklahoma