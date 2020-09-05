College Football Playoff picks after Week 1

With the 2020 college football season officially underway, it is time for our writers to pick their four-team predictions for the College Football Playoff this season.
Clemson and Alabama lead the way once again for most of our writers and, with the field lessened by 40% due to the Big Ten and Pac-12 opting out of a fall season, it comes as no surprise. Georgia and Oklahoma have replaced playoff mainstay Ohio State in most of the predictions while Florida and Notre Dame, the newest member of the ACC (at least for a season), also get some shine from the group.
Here's how our writers see the playoff field now that Week 1 is here. (Eventual champion in bold.)
Andrea Adelson: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Florida
Kyle Bonagura: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Florida, 4. Oklahoma
Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Georgia, 4. Oklahoma
Heather Dinich: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Florida
David Hale: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Florida
Chris Low: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Georgia, 4. Oklahoma
Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Georgia
Ivan Maisel: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Florida, 4. Notre Dame
Ryan McGee: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Georgia, 4. Notre Dame
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Clemson, 2. Florida, 3. Texas, 4. Alabama
Alex Scarborough: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Oklahoma, 3. Georgia
Mark Schlabach: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Georgia
Tom VanHaaren: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Florida
Dave Wilson: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Georgia, 4. Oklahoma