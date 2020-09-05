Eastern Kentucky players and coaches wore "Say their names" T-shirts as they entered Joan C. Edwards Stadium to play Marshall in their season-opening game on Saturday.

Coaches continued to wear the shirts, which said "Enough is enough" on the back, during the game.

Players also released a statement about social injustice on Saturday morning.

"We are student-athletes who represent our beloved school, your alma mater, home university and favorite team," the statement said. "We are proud of EKU. We want EKU to be proud of us.

"... It's about change starting here ..." pic.twitter.com/WPpcIJbowB — EKU Football (@EKUFootball) September 5, 2020

"There are those among us who can't escape hate racism, systemic oppression or violence just because we play college football. For many of us, we live with the same fear and pain as other African-American men and women worried about their safety and security, considering the recent events across the nation. These names and the lives they represent are important.

"Today is about more than football - it's about change starting here."

College football players across the country have sought to bring attention to racial injustice this offseason, sparked in large part by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police in May.

Numerous teams, including Alabama and Oklahoma, have held marches and spoken out in recent weeks.

Eastern Kentucky players said they stand in solidarity with people across the country to say, "Enough is enough."

"Hate, racism, systemic oppression and violence must stop," the statement said. "This is about unity, not division. We must strive to be better."