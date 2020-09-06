Just like everything else in college football this year, the plan for bowl season is a bit of a moving target. With 76 teams playing for what was supposed to be 82 bowl slots, it's clear the postseason will look a lot different. Just how different? Only time will tell.
So, for now, ESPN.com's bowl projections will be scaled back from their customary format to include only the New Year's Six. When there is more clarity about what the postseason will look like, bowl projections can settle into their own new normal.
College Football Playoff
College Football Playoff National Championship
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Jan. 11, ESPN
Bonagura: Clemson vs. Alabama
Schlabach: Clemson vs. Alabama
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
Jan. 1, ESPN
Bonagura: Clemson vs. Florida
Schlabach: Clemson vs. Georgia
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
Jan. 1, ESPN
Bonagura: Alabama vs. Oklahoma
Schlabach: Alabama vs. Oklahoma
Cotton, Peach, Fiesta and Orange Bowls
Goodyear Cotton Bowl
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Bonagura: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M
Schlabach: Texas vs. Texas A&M
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Bonagura: UCF vs. North Carolina
Schlabach: LSU vs. North Carolina
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Bonagura: Auburn vs. Texas
Schlabach: Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati
Capital One Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Bonagura: Notre Dame vs. Georgia
Schlabach: Notre Dame vs. Florida