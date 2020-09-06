Gene Wojciechowski details all the positives we can draw from this college football season of uncertainty. (2:17)

Just like everything else in college football this year, the plan for bowl season is a bit of a moving target. With 76 teams playing for what was supposed to be 82 bowl slots, it's clear the postseason will look a lot different. Just how different? Only time will tell.

So, for now, ESPN.com's bowl projections will be scaled back from their customary format to include only the New Year's Six. When there is more clarity about what the postseason will look like, bowl projections can settle into their own new normal.

College Football Playoff

College Football Playoff National Championship

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Jan. 11, ESPN

Bonagura: Clemson vs. Alabama

Schlabach: Clemson vs. Alabama

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Jan. 1, ESPN

Bonagura: Clemson vs. Florida

Schlabach: Clemson vs. Georgia

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

Jan. 1, ESPN

Bonagura: Alabama vs. Oklahoma

Schlabach: Alabama vs. Oklahoma

Cotton, Peach, Fiesta and Orange Bowls

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Bonagura: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

Schlabach: Texas vs. Texas A&M

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Bonagura: UCF vs. North Carolina

Schlabach: LSU vs. North Carolina

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Bonagura: Auburn vs. Texas

Schlabach: Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati

Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Bonagura: Notre Dame vs. Georgia

Schlabach: Notre Dame vs. Florida