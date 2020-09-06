Chase Brice will start at quarterback for Duke when the season opens at Notre Dame, coach David Cutcliffe announced Sunday.

Brice, who transferred in from Clemson, competed with Chris Katrenick and Gunnar Holmberg for the starting job throughout preseason practices.

"We have a healthy quarterback room and the competition has made everyone better," Cutcliffe said in a statement. "Ultimately, Chase has made plays at the highest rate."

Brice spent the past two seasons as the backup to Trevor Lawrence at Clemson. In 25 career games, he has gone 82-of-136 for 1,023 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing 30 times for 187 yards and one score.

In an interview with ESPN earlier this year, Brice said he decided to transfer from Clemson because he felt he had more to give and wanted an opportunity to start.

The Blue Devils open the season on Saturday.