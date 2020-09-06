Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and other college football leaders driving change across the country released a statement on social media Sunday with a list of five goals for the upcoming season.

The five-part plan includes:

Ensure all teammates are registered to vote and have Nov. 3 free from athletic obligations to be able to vote.

Further discussions with university presidents and administrators to raise awareness about racial injustice and create initiatives to further empower communities.

Create community outreach initiatives, including clothing, food, school supply and book drives, and amplify local organizations that are helping communities.

Hold routine conversations about change between college football teams and police departments, local governance and community leaders to build trust and empathy.

On game days, wear shirts and make statements on helmets and jerseys, and play tribute videos to recognize the victims of racial injustice.

Lawrence and teammate Darien Rencher have spearheaded the social justice movement on the Clemson campus. Over the past several months, two separate movements in college football -- #WeAreUnited and #WeWantToPlay -- merged to come up with ideas not only about playing this season but ensuring a seat at the table for issues most important to them.

Various leaders of the other movements also tweeted the statement on social media, including Michigan defensive back Hunter Reynolds, Stanford defensive end Dylan Boles and Washington State receiver Kassidy Woods.

The NCAA will allow players to wear patches or names that are not their own on the back of their jerseys this season.

Most of the same players involved in the #WeWantToPlay movement came up with the action list.

"We wanted to make sure we were just as loud about making a difference as we were about playing," Rencher told ESPN's David Hale.