Florida State safety Hamsah Nasirildeen will miss the season opener against Georgia Tech on Saturday as he continues to rehab a knee injury he sustained last season.

Nasirildeen tore the ACL in his left knee against Florida last November. Coach Mike Norvell said Monday that Nasirildeen is doing a great job with his rehab and he is "very hopeful" for his return in the "very near future."

The preseason All-ACC selection led the Seminoles with 101 tackles a season ago and is considered one of the best returning safeties in the country.

Renardo Green or Travis Jay will start in his place.