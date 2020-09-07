        <
        >

          Florida State Seminoles S Hamsah Nasirildeen to miss opener

          12:41 PM ET
          • Andrea AdelsonESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • ACC reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2010.
            • Graduate of the University of Florida.
            Follow on Twitter

          Florida State safety Hamsah Nasirildeen will miss the season opener against Georgia Tech on Saturday as he continues to rehab a knee injury he sustained last season.

          Nasirildeen tore the ACL in his left knee against Florida last November. Coach Mike Norvell said Monday that Nasirildeen is doing a great job with his rehab and he is "very hopeful" for his return in the "very near future."

          The preseason All-ACC selection led the Seminoles with 101 tackles a season ago and is considered one of the best returning safeties in the country.

          Renardo Green or Travis Jay will start in his place.