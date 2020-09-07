Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, the 2019 Outland Trophy winner, will opt out of the 2020-21 college football season and prepare for the NFL draft, he announced Monday.

Sewell is ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in the country by ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., behind Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Sewell's decision comes a little over a month after the Pac-12 postponed all athletic competition through the calendar year as a result of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Sewell, who is from American Samoa and attended high school in Utah, burst onto the scene as a true freshman for the Ducks in 2018.

In his sensational second season, he became the first sophomore, and first Polynesian, to win the Outland Trophy. He also was a unanimous first-team All-American selection.