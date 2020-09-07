Southern Mississippi has a new football coach one week into the season.

Jay Hopson is out and will be replaced by assistant coach Scotty Walden as an interim coach, four days after the Golden Eagles lost to South Alabama, 32-21, in their season opener.

Southern Miss director of athletics Jeremy McClain made the announcement Monday.

"Coach Hopson came to me after last Thursday's game to discuss what was on his heart and after much discussion over the weekend, he and I agreed that new leadership for our football program is needed," McClain said. "Coach Hopson has been a part of our program for 10 years. I appreciate his commitment to Southern Miss and wish Jay and his family nothing but the best."

Hopson, who was in his fifth season as head coach at Southern Miss, finished his tenure with a 28-23 record and led the program to three bowl games.