        <
        >

          Tulsa-Oklahoma State game pushed back to Sept. 19 due to virus protocols

          10:35 PM ET
          • Dave WilsonESPN Staff Writer
            Close
              Dave Wilson is an editor for ESPN.com since 2010. He previously worked at The Dallas Morning News, San Diego Union-Tribune and Las Vegas Sun.
            Follow on Twitter

          Oklahoma State's home opener against Tulsa has been postponed one week.

          The game, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, will now be played on Sept. 19. Kickoff time and television details are pending.

          Tulsa said its nine-day pause due to COVID-19 protocols had only allowed its team to practice seven times since Aug. 7.

          "Without time to properly prepare physically we would be putting our student-athletes at a greater risk of injury," said Dr. Derrick Gragg, Tulsa's athletic director. "An open date for both schools presented us with the opportunity to reschedule the game for a week later. I'm appreciative of Mike Holder and Oklahoma State University for their cooperation in coming to this decision."

          OSU said there would be no change for ticket-holders other than the new date.