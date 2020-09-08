Oklahoma State's home opener against Tulsa has been postponed one week.

The game, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, will now be played on Sept. 19. Kickoff time and television details are pending.

Tulsa said its nine-day pause due to COVID-19 protocols had only allowed its team to practice seven times since Aug. 7.

"Without time to properly prepare physically we would be putting our student-athletes at a greater risk of injury," said Dr. Derrick Gragg, Tulsa's athletic director. "An open date for both schools presented us with the opportunity to reschedule the game for a week later. I'm appreciative of Mike Holder and Oklahoma State University for their cooperation in coming to this decision."

OSU said there would be no change for ticket-holders other than the new date.