Cal defensive lineman Luc Bequette has transferred to Boston College and is eligible to play this season, the school announced Tuesday.

Bequette, a graduate transfer, started all 38 games over the past three seasons for the Golden Bears, with 130 career tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks

As a junior last season, he posted career highs of 52 tackles, two pass breakups and two passes defended. Bequette is one of a handful of Pac-12 players who transferred to a team that is playing in the fall. Among them, offensive tackle Jake Bruton (UCLA to Baylor) and linebacker Colin Schooler (Arizona to Texas Tech) are expected to start for their new teams.

Boston College opens the season Sept. 19 at Duke.

Bequette has already gone through the school's quarantine protocol and is now in the five-day acclimation period. He could be ready to play against Duke.

Bequette fills a major need for Boston College, helping to build depth at defensive tackle.