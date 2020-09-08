Wisconsin got a big recruiting win Tuesday when ESPN 300 offensive lineman Nolan Rucci announced his commitment to the Badgers.

Rucci (6-foot-7, 290 pounds) is the No. 33 recruit overall in the 2021 class, according to ESPN's rankings, and chose Wisconsin over his final list of Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State.

Out of Warwick High School in Lititz, Pennsylvania, Rucci is the No. 4-ranked prospect in the state.

Pulling the talented lineman out of Pennsylvania was no small feat, especially with Penn State on his top list. With Rucci committing to Wisconsin, Penn State does not have a commitment from an in-state ESPN 300 prospect. Safeties Derrick Davis Jr. and Tysheem Johnson are still uncommitted, with Davis Jr. still considering Penn State.

Clemson landed the top-ranked recruit in Pennsylvania for this cycle in five-star linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., while Ohio State was able to get quarterback Kyle McCord and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Rucci's father, Todd, played football for the Nittany Lions in the 1990s, but Rucci also has ties to Wisconsin. His brother, Hayden, is a tight end for the Badgers and entering his second year with the program.

The Wisconsin coaching staff has now added three ESPN 300 offensive linemen in this 2021 class with Rucci, No. 181 overall recruit Riley Mahlman, and J.P. Benzschawel, who also has brothers who played for Wisconsin.

The Badgers now have five ESPN 300 commitments in the class, and within the Big Ten conference are behind only Michigan and Ohio State in the class rankings