Virginia Tech plans to start Hendon Hooker at quarterback, but coach Justin Fuente said Wednesday that the Hokies will play Braxton Burmeister as well.

Hooker started eight games last season, accounting for 1,911 total yards, 18 total touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Fuente said both Hooker and Burmeister, a transfer from Oregon who sat out last year because of NCAA transfer rules, deserved to play this season.

Virginia Tech had its planned opener against NC State pushed back to Sept. 26, so its season will now begin against rival Virginia on Sept. 19.

In making the announcement, Fuente said he had not decided yet how the quarterbacks would split the reps during games. He also noted that, while it's more important than ever to have multiple quarterbacks ready to go because of the uncertainty surrounding rosters this season, coronavirus factors didn't play the biggest factor in his decision.

"I'm pleased with both of them to the point they both deserve to play," Fuente said. "It's not a situation that I'm trying to prep us for down the road or in the event of COVID issues. That's a byproduct of it, but I really truly believe that Braxton deserves to get a chance to play."

Hooker, Burmeister and Quincy Patterson were part of the quarterback competition during preseason practices. Fuente said he is still working on finding a role for Patterson on the team.