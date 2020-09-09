Oregon cornerback Deommodore Lenoir is declaring for the 2021 NFL draft, the second Ducks standout to opt out this week.

Lenoir, a second-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2019 who started 27 consecutive games, announced his decision Wednesday on Twitter.

Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, the 2019 Outland Trophy winner and a projected top-five draft pick, announced Monday that he would opt out and begin preparing for the NFL.

The Pac-12 on Aug. 11 postponed its fall sports seasons, including football. The league has yet to announce a potential restart, although commissioner Larry Scott said last week that it could happen before Jan. 1.

"I came back to the University of Oregon excited to play out my last season as a Duck," Lenoir wrote on Twitter. "I couldn't wait to strap up with my brothers one last time and win a National Championship. Unfortunately, life doesn't always go as planned. My senior season has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- and although I'm disappointed, I'm learning to trust God's plan and am excited for the future."

Thank you God, My Time Is Now pic.twitter.com/Y9JdAyRZPC — BumpMilly (@Dede_lenoir) September 9, 2020

The 5-foot-11, 203-pound Lenoir recorded 124 tackles, five interceptions, 26 passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during his Oregon career. He was among four Oregon defenders who announced in January that they would return for their senior seasons.

Lenoir is projected as a mid-round prospect for the draft.