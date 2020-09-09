LSU defensive end Ray Parker was booked into East Baton Rouge, Louisiana, jail Wednesday on charges of battery of a dating partner and criminal damage to property.

In a statement released earlier in the day, LSU coach Ed Orgeron announced that Parker, a redshirt freshman, had been suspended indefinitely for violation of team rules.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Parker allegedly got into an argument with his girlfriend around 1 a.m., pushing her into a dresser and leaving a mark on her hip, which the responding officer later observed.

Parker allegedly threw items around her apartment, including an iPhone that shattered.

The criminal damage to property is a felony.

LSU is scheduled to open the season at home against Mississippi State on Sept. 26.