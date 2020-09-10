Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez says the school's football and men's hockey teams are taking a two-week break from team activities as part of the school's COVID-19 testing protocols.

The announcement comes two days after Chancellor Rebecca Blank ordered undergraduate students to restrict their movements for the next two weeks in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Blank's restrictions included closing all student gyms and recreational facilities through Sept. 21, dining halls offering carry-out only and dorms not allowing visitors.