Oregon cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. is declaring for the 2021 NFL draft, becoming the third Ducks standout to do so this week.

Graham, who announced his decision Thursday morning on Twitter, follows fellow cornerback Deommodore Lenoir and offensive tackle Penei Sewell in opting out of a potential college season.

"I was excited to return to the University of Oregon for my senior season," Graham tweeted. "My plan was to leave it all out on the field with my brothers one last time and bring home the National Championship. I was excited to finish what we started -- but due to the cancellation of this season, I have decided to forgo my final year of eligibility and declare for the 2021 NFL draft."

The Pac-12 on Aug. 11 postponed its fall sports season, including football, and has yet to announce when competition could resume. Oregon, which won the Pac-12 and the Rose Bowl in 2019, appeared at No. 9 in the Associated Press preseason Top 25.

Graham was set to enter the 2020 season as the FBS active leader in passes defended (40) and pass breakups (32). He earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2019 and recorded eight interceptions and 182 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss, in three seasons at Oregon. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound Graham started his final 39 games with the Ducks.

He and Lenoir were among four Oregon defenders who announced in January that they would return for their senior seasons. Sewell, a junior, is the No. 2 overall prospect on Mel Kiper Jr.'s Big Board for the 2021 draft.