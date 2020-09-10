Stanford offensive tackle Walker Little announced Thursday that he is opting out of the season and preparing for the NFL draft.

"This fall, I will indeed graduate, but with so much uncertainty regarding the football season, the time is right to opt out of the 2020-21 season and prepare for the NFL Draft," he wrote.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Little as the fifth-rated offensive tackle in the class. Todd McShay has him as the sixth-best.

Little was named the Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Co-Player of the Year in 2017, when he became Stanford's first true freshman to start at left tackle since 2000, and earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors as a sophomore.

He entered the 2019 season as an Outland Trophy candidate and was projected by Kiper and others as a top-15 draft pick, but Little suffered a season-ending knee injury in the season opener against Northwestern.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg contributed to this report.