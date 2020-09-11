Justin Shorter, a former five-star wide receiver prospect who started three games at Penn State last season, has been granted a waiver for immediate eligibility at Florida.

Shorter, who transferred to Florida in January, announced that he received the waiver late Thursday night.

"Finally Got the waiver... go time," he posted on his Instagram stories.

Shorter caught 12 passes for 137 yards at Penn State last season.

The 6-foot-4 redshirt sophomore, who was ESPN's top-ranked receiver in the Class of 2018, joins a talented offense at Florida that returns quarterback Kyle Trask and receivers Trevon Grimes, Jacob Copeland and Kadarius Toney.

The Gators are scheduled to open the season at Ole Miss on Sept. 26.