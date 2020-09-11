Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis is turning his focus to the 2021 NFL draft, he announced on Twitter on Friday.

"I should be in the middle of preparing for our game this week. Instead, due to the events of 2020, I spent the last weeks with my family and coaching staff trying to determine my future," Wyatt wrote. "On one hand, playing at The Ohio State has been the experience of a lifetime. On the other, my childhood dream is to play in the NFL.

"After much thought and deliberation and given the uncertainty of our times, I have decided to start preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft."

Davis was an Associated Press first-team All-American in 2019 as a sophomore after starting all 14 games for the Buckeyes. He also was listed as a preseason AP All-American for 2020.

Buckeye for life! Cannot thank Buckeye Nation enough for the support the past 3 years. Words can't explain how much I will miss playing in the shoe! pic.twitter.com/IEVA323HGA — Wyatt Davis (@wyattdavis53) September 11, 2020

Davis is listed as the No. 30 draft prospect by ESPN's Todd McShay and as the No. 1 draft-eligible guard by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.