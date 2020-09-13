College football Power Rankings for Week 2

Texas vs. Oklahoma and Alabama vs. LSU headline some of college football's most anticipated games for the 2020 season. (1:23)

Each week, it feels a little more real. College football is here, and even though many of the teams in ESPN's Power Rankings didn't play this week, we did have some movement.

And not just from the usual suspects.

Hello Billy Napier and Louisiana, which earned its first road win over an AP nationally ranked team in program history. The Rajin' Cajuns stunned No. 13 Iowa State 31-14 in Ames and vaulted to No. 16 in the rankings.

Let's not forget about BYU, which on the strength of its 55-3 dismantling of Navy on Labor Day, jumped into the power rankings at No. 20.

Georgia Tech rambled its way into Doak Campbell Stadium and rallied for a 16-13 win over Florida State, earning Geoff Collins' club the No. 22 spot this week.

So as we unveil this week's rankings, particularly with those teams yet to play, we'll take a look at a player on each team poised to have a breakout season, a player who could be an X-factor this season or a particular position group that needs to step up if that team is going to have a big season. Editor's Picks College football Week 2 scores, schedule and must-see moments

ACC needs 8 football teams to continue season

Sources: Big Ten revote on football possibly Sun. 2 Related

Remember, the SEC doesn't begin play until Sept. 26, and six of the top 10 teams again this week hail from the SEC. Also, we're ranking only those teams currently scheduled to play this fall. The key word is "currently," so stay tuned.

`

Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian has made it clear that running the ball more effectively, typically a given in Tide Town, will be a priority this season after the Crimson Tide finished 56th nationally (sixth in the SEC) in rushing offense a year ago. Getting Najee Harris back for his senior season was huge, but redshirt freshman Trey Sanders is ultra-talented and would have been a factor a year ago had he not suffered a season-ending foot injury.

Up next: at Missouri (Sept. 26, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Najee Harris and the Crimson Tide are still waiting to get the season started on Sept. 26. Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Clemson traveling to Wake Forest without three projected starters on defense might have made a few ripples across the sport, but it didn't make any difference on the field. The Clemson recruiting machine has continued to roll along under Dabo Swinney, and the continuity the Tigers have enjoyed on defense under coordinator Brent Venables has been invaluable. Clemson smothered Wake Forest for a season-opening 37-13 victory Saturday on the road and has now won 23 straight games against ACC opponents and held 17 of those 23 foes to 14 or fewer points.

Up next: vs. The Citadel (Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, ACC Network)

The quarterbacks come and go under Lincoln Riley, but the results stay the same. Spencer Rattler, following in the footsteps of Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts, hit on 14 of 17 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns ... in the first half. Not a bad debut for the redshirt freshman, as Oklahoma never broke a sweat in cruising to a 48-0 season-opening victory over Missouri State.

Up next: vs. Kansas State (Sept. 26, Noon ET, Fox)

Dawg fans are banking on the offense being more explosive under new coordinator Todd Monken, and the guy to watch is sophomore receiver George Pickens. He has great size (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) to go along with immense athleticism. Pickens led Georgia in catches (49), yards (727) and touchdown catches (8) last season as a true freshman. He'll be even better in 2020.

Up next: at Arkansas (Sept. 26, 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network)

Todd Grantham's defensive units get after the opposing quarterback, as evidenced by the Gators' SEC-best 86 sacks over the past two seasons. Jonathan Greenard is gone, but Grantham plans to turn Brenton Cox loose at the Gators' hybrid BUCK position. The 6-foot-4, 247-pound Cox sat out last season after transferring from Georgia but will flourish in Grantham's pressure-oriented system.

Up next: at Ole Miss (Sept. 26, noon ET, ESPN)

It's hard to think back to a time when Sam Ehlinger wasn't Texas' starting quarterback. But it's not just experience that sets Ehlinger apart from many of the other quarterbacks in the country. His blend of toughness and command of Texas' offense gives the Longhorns a real chance to break through this season in the Big 12. In their season-opening 59-3 rout of UTEP on Saturday, Ehlinger threw five touchdown passes in the first half and completed passes to nine different players.

Up next: at Texas Tech (Sept. 26, 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox)

Notre Dame knows exactly what it's going to get this season from steady veteran quarterback Ian Book, and that's always comforting for a head coach. But the Irish will be looking for additional impact players on offense, and sophomore running back Kyren Williams has all the tools to be one of those guys. He rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns and also had a 75-yard reception Saturday in the season-opening 27-13 win over Duke.

Up next: vs. South Florida (Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET, USA Network)