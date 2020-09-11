Tim Tebow says that the best, possibly safest, place for collegiate football players is at school under the watchful eye of coaches and staff, rather than at home with friends and family. (1:17)

Nebraska attorney general Doug Peterson on Friday sent a letter to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren questioning whether the league has "operated in compliance with Nebraska law," and requesting all documents and information pertaining to its decision to postpone the 2020 fall sports season.

Peterson, an elected official and 1981 Nebraska graduate, asked for the Big Ten's response by Sept. 21. Peterson alleged in his letter that the Big Ten "appears to be out of compliance with the Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation Act." All nonprofits are expected to register within the states they want to conduct business, but Peterson alleged the Big Ten "is operating and conducting business within the State of Nebraska and/or failing to maintain registration" in the state.

"In order to receive the advantages to operate as a nonprofit organization in Nebraska, it is imperative that the organization operate with complete transparency regarding its decision-making process," Peterson said in a prepared statement. "Nebraskans expect transparency from nonprofits operating in this state, and the Big Ten Conference is no exception."

The Big Ten did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Peterson declined further comment. The Big Ten announced Aug. 11 that it would postpone the fall sports season, including football, because of concerns around the coronavirus pandemic.

The league's council of presidents/chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone, with only Ohio State, Nebraska and Iowa electing to proceed with the fall season, sources told ESPN.

Peterson's prompt for transparency also included requests for:

All meeting minutes of deliberation among the university presidents and chancellors

All documents that show their decisions about the 2020 season were properly approved

All documents that relate to the financial impact of the league's decision

All "information, opinions, reports and statements" that the presidents and chancellors used to reach their decisions

Sources have told ESPN that the Big Ten medical subcommittee is likely to present its updated findings to the presidents and chancellors in the next few days. A revote could be coming early next week. The Big Ten said on Wednesday it will continue to work "to identify opportunities to resume competition as soon as it is safe to do so."

Last month, eight Nebraska football players filed a lawsuit against the Big Ten, seeking to invalidate the league's postponement of the fall football season and to award damages. The suit alleges that the Big Ten is in breach of contract by not following its governing documents, under which athletes are third-party beneficiaries.

"The Big Ten Conference Council of Presidents and Chancellors overwhelmingly voted to postpone the fall sports season based on medical concerns and in the best interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes," the league released in a statement at that time. "This was an important decision for our 14 member institutions and the surrounding communities.

"We share the disappointment that some student-athletes and their families are feeling. However, this lawsuit has no merit and we will defend the decision to protect all student-athletes as we navigate through this global pandemic. We are actively considering options to get back to competition and look forward to doing so when it is safe to play."