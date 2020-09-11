Memphis has paused football activities and its game next week against Houston is in jeopardy after a "significant number of individuals" inside the program were placed into quarantine due to coronavirus protocols, the school announced Friday.

The school did not specify how many positive cases it has inside the program, saying only "a number of individuals connected with the Tigers football program tested positive." Those positive tests, along with contact tracing protocols, put a "significant number of individuals" into quarantine, per CDC guidelines.

The school said none of the cases are serious.

"The positive tests and subsequent contact tracing indicate that the majority of cases have been linked to social events outside of official football activities," the school said.

Memphis offensive lineman O'Bryan Goodson denied a report that Tigers players were involved in a party and pointed the finger at Arkansas State, Memphis' first opponent on Saturday.

Lies Dog! Nobody Had A Party Nor Was On A Party Bus!! Arkansas St needs to be the ones Tested❗️ We've been doing what we're supposed to do , all this came after we played them! https://t.co/5YPJBw2Dx4 — OB Goodson Jr. #️⃣1️⃣ (@OBryanGoodson) September 11, 2020

Memphis is scheduled to retest its team on Saturday, according to a source. Practices are on pause but could resume as early as Monday.

Memphis is off this week, but scheduled to play Houston next Friday, Sept. 18. The school said the status of that game will be decided early next week after consulting with the American Athletic Conference COVID-19 medical advisory group.

Adam Rittenberg contributed to this report.