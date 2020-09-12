College football Week 2 scores, schedule and must-see moments

Doug Kezirian, Preston Johnson and Joe Fortenbaugh break down some of the key betting matchups around college football this Saturday. (1:36)

It's just Week 2 of the college football season and we've already got ACC conference games on the schedule. Even crazier? Hated ACC rivals Duke and Notre Dame are going at it Saturday.

Yeah, we don't have to tell you this is an unusual season. But witness the glory of D'Eriq King taking flight in Miami on Thursday night and get a little rush of adrenaline.

There's more where that came from this weekend. Not to mention the good stuff we have here, from frog legs to million-dollar, 20-foot-tall chicken statues.

Yeah, still weird.

The week's best games

Syracuse at No. 18 North Carolina (-23), noon, ACC Network/ESPN App

Louisiana at No. 23 Iowa State (-11.5), noon, ESPN/ESPN App

Duke at No. 10 Notre Dame (-20), 2:30 p.m., NBC

Georgia Tech at Florida State (-12.5), 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN App

Missouri State at No. 5 Oklahoma (no line), 6 p.m., SoonerSports.tv pay-per-view

No. 1 Clemson (-33) at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN App

UTEP at No. 14 Texas (-43), 8 p.m. Longhorn Network/ESPN App

(Not so) Breakfast, my friend

Coach Corso is having breakfast by the pool at his home in Orlando during a @CollegeGameDay break. pic.twitter.com/4MZwb7DRCF — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) September 12, 2020

A little Texas toast

The SMU-TCU Iron Skillet rivalry game scheduled for Friday has been postponed indefinitely, but SMU managed a good burn on the Horned Frogs with a little frog leg fry.

Eat like champs👑



Change of plans for us and @CoachDykesSMU this weekend so we decided to put the skillet to good use.#TCUBeat #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/0XB5iatX5D — SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) September 11, 2020

At long last, the wait is over

Finally, South Carolina's $995,000 golden gamecock statue is being assembled in front of Williams-Brice Stadium. According to The State, it was originally planned for the 2017 season and was fully funded by donors. It'll take two weeks to assemble, but when it's done, it'll be 20 feet tall and will weigh about 19,000 pounds.

Thankful to the generous donors who made this possible.



It's here 🤙 pic.twitter.com/0fmowhX3Lz — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) September 10, 2020

Well, that's something

The Bobby Petrino era begins at Missouri State on Saturday with a road trip to Norman, Oklahoma, and a game against the Sooners. That's no easy debut. Just remember, if times get tough, you'll always have this video of Petrino throwing a football with a bear.

Incoming! @CoachBPetrino taught Boomer how to throw a touchdown pass. Our favorite Bear has a 💯 rating for arm strength. Not so much on accuracy. 😂



The @MOStateFootball Bears open their abbreviated fall season this Saturday (Sept. 12) at Oklahoma. #GoMaroon 🐻🏈 pic.twitter.com/lu6zzcHduQ — Missouri State (@MissouriState) September 8, 2020

They liked it, so they put a ring on it

Maybe you've heard of the Turnover Chain, which spawned a lot of shiny imitators. Now, witness the birth of the Touchdown Ring.

We all need a Little Corso

Andrew Williams of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is a College GameDay superfan, and according to his dad, he asked for a set for his ninth birthday.

This kid took the desk game to another level 💯



(via @danielw2222) pic.twitter.com/htdqoJoRxr — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 10, 2020

App State from deep

The Mountaineers took the uniform reveal to new depths.

They're really teeing off on each other

Is there anything dads love more than golf smack? Even SEC football coaches can't help themselves.

Jeremy Pruitt: "Every time I've played golf with Kirby Smart, he's the only guy who always finds his ball in the woods. Always." — David Ubben (@davidubben) September 10, 2020