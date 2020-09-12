        <
          College football Week 2 scores, schedule and must-see moments

          How college football matchups stack up on the betting menu (1:36)

          Doug Kezirian, Preston Johnson and Joe Fortenbaugh break down some of the key betting matchups around college football this Saturday. (1:36)

          8:00 AM ET
          • Dave WilsonESPN Staff Writer
              Dave Wilson is an editor for ESPN.com since 2010. He previously worked at The Dallas Morning News, San Diego Union-Tribune and Las Vegas Sun.
          It's just Week 2 of the college football season and we've already got ACC conference games on the schedule. Even crazier? Hated ACC rivals Duke and Notre Dame are going at it Saturday.

          Yeah, we don't have to tell you this is an unusual season. But witness the glory of D'Eriq King taking flight in Miami on Thursday night and get a little rush of adrenaline.

          There's more where that came from this weekend. Not to mention the good stuff we have here, from frog legs to million-dollar, 20-foot-tall chicken statues.

          Yeah, still weird.

          The week's best games

          All times Eastern; lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

          Syracuse at No. 18 North Carolina (-23), noon, ACC Network/ESPN App
          Louisiana at No. 23 Iowa State (-11.5), noon, ESPN/ESPN App
          Duke at No. 10 Notre Dame (-20), 2:30 p.m., NBC
          Georgia Tech at Florida State (-12.5), 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN App
          Missouri State at No. 5 Oklahoma (no line), 6 p.m., SoonerSports.tv pay-per-view
          No. 1 Clemson (-33) at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN App
          UTEP at No. 14 Texas (-43), 8 p.m. Longhorn Network/ESPN App

          (Not so) Breakfast, my friend

          A little Texas toast

          The SMU-TCU Iron Skillet rivalry game scheduled for Friday has been postponed indefinitely, but SMU managed a good burn on the Horned Frogs with a little frog leg fry.

          At long last, the wait is over

          Finally, South Carolina's $995,000 golden gamecock statue is being assembled in front of Williams-Brice Stadium. According to The State, it was originally planned for the 2017 season and was fully funded by donors. It'll take two weeks to assemble, but when it's done, it'll be 20 feet tall and will weigh about 19,000 pounds.

          Well, that's something

          The Bobby Petrino era begins at Missouri State on Saturday with a road trip to Norman, Oklahoma, and a game against the Sooners. That's no easy debut. Just remember, if times get tough, you'll always have this video of Petrino throwing a football with a bear.

          They liked it, so they put a ring on it

          Maybe you've heard of the Turnover Chain, which spawned a lot of shiny imitators. Now, witness the birth of the Touchdown Ring.

          We all need a Little Corso

          Andrew Williams of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is a College GameDay superfan, and according to his dad, he asked for a set for his ninth birthday.

          App State from deep

          The Mountaineers took the uniform reveal to new depths.

          They're really teeing off on each other

          Is there anything dads love more than golf smack? Even SEC football coaches can't help themselves.