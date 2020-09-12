Virginia Tech's season opener against Virginia on Sept. 19 has been postponed because of "COVID-19 issues" at Virginia Tech, the school announced Saturday.

"After consultation with Atlantic Coast Conference officials, our counterparts at the University of Virginia, campus leadership at Virginia Tech and Dr. Mark Rogers, Chief Medical Officer for Virginia Tech Athletics, the mutual decision has been made to move the football game between Virginia Tech and Virginia at Lane Stadium to a later date stemming from COVID-19 issues at Virginia Tech," Virginia Tech said in a statement.

Schedule Alert 🗓



Tech's contest vs. UVA postponed, now set to open season vs. NC State on 9/26.



👉🏽 https://t.co/GKZ8CKynn4 #Hokies 🦃 pic.twitter.com/3o4vO4ZLY9 — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) September 12, 2020

Virginia Tech also said that it would pause football activities for four days.

The Hokies are now scheduled to play their first game Sept. 26 against NC State; that game was previously postponed from Sept. 12 because of an increase in coronavirus cases in the Wolfpack athletic department.

The Cavaliers' first game will be Oct. 3 at Clemson.

"The safety, as well as the physical and mental well-being of these young men and women entrusted to our care by their families remains our top priority," Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said in a statement. "While we share the disappointment of everyone who hoped to begin the football season against our in-state rival, we remain optimistic that a full ACC football schedule can be played thanks to the flexibility the present format permits."