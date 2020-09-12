Pitt will be without about a half-dozen players for Saturday's game against Austin Peay, including starting defensive end Rashad Weaver, who vented about a potential false positive coronavirus test on social media Saturday morning.

Weaver said one company used by Pitt for testing confirmed he was positive for COVID-19 on both Sunday and Thursday, while two other companies both produced negative test results this week, including one Friday.

"I'm not going to talk about all the results, but it's still scary," Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi said on Thursday. "If we test on Friday, and we've got a 4 o'clock game on Saturday -- I don't like it at all. We need rapid testing. We're going to have anxious players. I don't think it's good for anyone. I'm going to have an ulcer after Game 2. ... But we can't put anyone out there that will risk somebody else's health."

Pitt works with several companies, according to Narduzzi, including Mako Medical, which is used by the ACC, and another company based in New Jersey that works with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who share a home stadium with the school. Several NFL teams had similar issues of false positives last month coming from that laboratory.

The ACC's medical advisory group requires three tests per week for all football players, including at least one PCR test administered within three days of competition. Those who test positive are then required to be isolated for a minimum of 10 days from the onset of symptoms or the first positive test.

Weaver was among the league's best pass-rushers in 2018 but missed all of last season following a knee injury in fall camp. He returned this season and was exceptional during camp, according to Narduzzi, easily securing a starting role on the defensive line.

A Pitt spokesman said the team will have several players out due to injuries not related to COVID-19 as well, but the school will not release specific information on why players missed competition.