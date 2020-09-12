Georgia Southern will have 33 players inactive for Saturday's game against Campbell, the team announced.

The list includes seven starters, among them running back Wesley Kennedy III, who led the Eagles with 824 rushing yards and 1,199 all-purpose yards in 2019, and safety Kenderick Duncan. A team spokesman said the list includes players missing the game for COVID-19 issues, injuries, suspensions or coach's discretion.

Georgia Southern is set to open Sun Belt play on Sept. 19 at home against Florida Atlantic.