Notre Dame announced Saturday that head coach Brian Kelly's contract has been extended through the 2024 season.

Kelly, 58, was hired by Notre Dame in 2010 and has had five 10-win seasons, including a berth in the College Football Playoff in the 2018 season. Notre Dame is coming off an 11-2 season in 2019 with losses to Georgia and Michigan.

The contract extension had been reached in December, but because of schedule changes related to the coronavirus pandemic, Notre Dame waited until Saturday to announce it.

"We are pleased to be able to have Brian lead our football program for the foreseeable future," athletic director Jack Swarbrick said in a statement. "These terms were agreed upon in December and we planned the subsequent announcement for the Blue-Gold game in April. When the University transitioned to remote learning in March, we decided to wait to make this announcement until we were able to return our attention to football being back in action and I am happy to share this great news today."

Kelly, the fourth-winningest coach in school history, had previously received a six-year contract extension after the 2015 season that would run through 2021.