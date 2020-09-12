Lee Corso makes his prediction for No. 1 Clemson vs. Wake Forest and tells Chris Paul that the Demon Deacons' chances of winning are slim and none. (0:56)

The No. 1 Clemson Tigers will be without three starters -- cornerbacks Derion Kendrick and Mario Goodrich and defensive end Justin Foster -- for Saturday night's game against Wake Forest.

The Tigers did not specify why the three players were among the 40 listed by the university to not travel for the game. The ACC has limited the travel roster to 80 this season for conference road games.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney confirmed earlier this week that the program would not disclose why players are out.

The losses are a blow to the Clemson defense -- and to the secondary in particular, as depth will be a concern.

Kendrick, a preseason All-ACC selection, headlines the group, while Goodrich was competing with Andrew Booth for a starting spot.

In addition to not having Foster, Clemson is also without defensive end Xavier Thomas, a starter from a year ago who was previously declared out for the season after contracting coronavirus earlier this year. Justin Mascoll and true freshman Myles Murphy are expected to have bigger roles with Foster out.

On Friday, Clemson said it completed 1,013 COVID-19 tests during its latest rounds of screening, with 24 individuals positives -- including 19 student-athletes from nine sports. That did not include Friday's tests or results.