BYU and Army have agreed to postpone their Sept. 19 game because of "a small number of positive COVID-19 test results" and the resulting contact tracing within the Cougars' football program, BYU announced Saturday.

The schools will try to reschedule the game, but no date has been set yet. The decision to postpone the contest in West Point, New York, was made after consultation with the BYU administration, state public health officials and medical advisors, and in coordination with the leadership at Army.

"We appreciate the university administration, state health officials and a variety of medical experts who have helped us navigate these unprecedented times," BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said in a statement. "While we share the disappointment of everyone involved in the game between BYU and Army, safety as well as the physical and mental well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the opposing team is our top priority."

According to the release, BYU will conduct small group workouts next week until the Cougars are cleared to resume full team practices.

BYU's next game is scheduled for Sept. 26 against Troy in the home opener at LaVell Edwards Stadium.