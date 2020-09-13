College Football Playoff picks after Week 2

Tim Tebow breaks down why he feels Trevor Lawrence and Clemson will have to be competing for a championship to define this season as a success. (1:26)

Week 2 welcomed the ACC and Big 12 into the college football fold in 2020 and all of the heavy hitters from those conferences lived up to the hype. Most Popular Playoff Picks Team (Record) Votes Alabama (0-0) 12/12 Clemson (1-0) 12/12 Oklahoma (1-0) 11/12 Florida (0-0) 6/12 Georgia (0-0) 5/12 Army (2-0) 1/12 Texas (1-0) 1/12

Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers traveled to Winston-Salem and ran over Wake Forest, 37-13, while Oklahoma only needed its starting quarterback for the first half in a 48-0 rout of Missouri State in Norman. New Sooners' quarterback Spencer Rattler went 14-for-17 in the first half for 290 yards and four touchdowns. Not a bad start for Lincoln Riley's new signal caller.

Texas also impressed on Saturday with a big win over UTEP in Austin. Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw for five touchdowns in the season opener and his experience will be key to Texas' College Football Playoff hopes this season.

With the SEC off until Sept. 26 the lists remain largely unchanged but there are some surprises this week, including Army making its first appearance this season.

Here's how our writer's see the College Football Playoff field at the end of Week 2.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Florida

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Florida

Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Army

Heather Dinich: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Florida, 4. Oklahoma

David Hale: 1. Alabama, 2. Oklahoma, 4. Clemson, 4. Florida

Chris Low: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Georgia, 4. Oklahoma

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Clemson, 2. Oklahoma, 3. Alabama, 4. Georgia

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Florida, 4.Texas

Alex Scarborough: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Georgia

Mark Schlabach: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Georgia

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Florida

Dave Wilson: 1. Clemson, 2. Oklahoma, 3. Alabama, 4. Georgia