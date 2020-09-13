        <
          College football bowl projections after Week 2

          8:00 AM ET
          • Kyle Bonagura
          College football continued its crawl toward some kind of normalcy as teams from the ACC and Big 12 debuted this week. None of the marquee teams faltered -- and the SEC is still a couple of weeks from beginning -- so there isn't much to update from a bowl projections standpoint compared to a week ago. For now, the Big Ten is not included, but that could change by next week.

          ESPN's bowl projections will be scaled back from their customary format to include only the New Year's Six. When there is more clarity about what the postseason will look like, bowl projections can settle into their own new normal.

          College Football Playoff

          College Football Playoff National Championship
          Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
          Jan. 11, ESPN
          Bonagura: Clemson vs. Alabama
          Schlabach: Clemson vs. Alabama

          College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl
          Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
          Jan. 1, ESPN
          Bonagura: Clemson vs. Florida
          Schlabach: Clemson vs. Georgia

          College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
          Jan. 1, ESPN
          Bonagura: Alabama vs. Oklahoma
          Schlabach: Alabama vs. Oklahoma

          Cotton, Peach, Fiesta and Orange Bowls

          Goodyear Cotton Bowl
          AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
          Bonagura: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M
          Schlabach: Texas vs. Texas A&M

          Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
          Bonagura: UCF vs. North Carolina
          Schlabach: LSU vs. North Carolina

          PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
          State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
          Bonagura: Auburn vs. Texas
          Schlabach: Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati

          Capital One Orange Bowl
          Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
          Bonagura: Notre Dame vs. Georgia
          Schlabach: Notre Dame vs. Florida