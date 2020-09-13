Trevor Lawrence throws for 351 yards on his way to a three-touchdown performance vs. Wake Forest. (1:56)

College football continued its crawl toward some kind of normalcy as teams from the ACC and Big 12 debuted this week. None of the marquee teams faltered -- and the SEC is still a couple of weeks from beginning -- so there isn't much to update from a bowl projections standpoint compared to a week ago. For now, the Big Ten is not included, but that could change by next week.

ESPN's bowl projections will be scaled back from their customary format to include only the New Year's Six. When there is more clarity about what the postseason will look like, bowl projections can settle into their own new normal.

College Football Playoff

College Football Playoff National Championship

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Jan. 11, ESPN

Bonagura: Clemson vs. Alabama

Schlabach: Clemson vs. Alabama