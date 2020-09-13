Texas A&M wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon, who led the team in receiving in 2019, is opting out of the 2020 season to enter next year's NFL draft.

Ausbon announced his decision Sunday on Twitter. He reportedly had been absent from preseason practices in recent weeks, although coach Jimbo Fisher said Thursday that Ausbon remains on the Aggies' roster.

"This was not an easy decision at all!" Ausbon tweeted. "Sounds cliche, but when I decided to come back for my fourth year, I would've never imagined not playing this season with the guys that I love and call brothers. These are bonds that I will hold for a lifetime and I mean that wholeheartedly."

Ausbon added that he is on track to complete his degree in the fall semester. He led Texas A&M with 66 receptions for 872 yards in 2019, finishing second on the team with five touchdowns and also serving as a team captain.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Ausbon recorded 147 receptions for 1,818 yards and eight touchdowns in 35 games with the Aggies.

Ausbon's departure is the latest hit for Texas A&M's passing game, as wide receiver Camron Buckley and tight ends Baylor Cupp and Blake Smith all suffered season-ending injuries in camp. Aggies defensive backs Elijah Blades and Derrick Tucker also have opted out for the season, but Fisher expects both to return in 2021.

No. 10 Texas A&M is set to open the season Sept. 26 at home against Vanderbilt.