Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade announced Monday that he is opting out of his senior season to prepare for the NFL draft.

With the uncertainty of when a Big Ten season will be played, Wade has decided to forgo his remaining year of eligibility and move on to the next level.

A projected starter and preseason All-American, Wade was listed as the No. 7 prospect on the Big Board of ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. earlier this month. He had been projected as an early-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft but decided to return to the Buckeyes for one more season.

"This has been an extremely difficult decision to make, but I know it's the right decision for me," Wade said in a video on Twitter. "... I am forever grateful to Buckeye Nation and looking forward to the next chapter."

Buckeye For Life 🌰 pic.twitter.com/b0iP6Rqo4i — Shaun Wade (@shaunwade24) September 14, 2020

Wade's father, Randy, has been vocal among the group of parents, including organizing a protest at conference headquarters, trying to get the Big Ten to reverse its decision to postpone the season.

Shaun Wade told reporters in early August that he did not regret his decision to return to Ohio State and, at the time, did not have any thoughts of opting out.

"I have no second thoughts and no thoughts about opting out. Just really taking it day by day and trying to enjoy what we have right now," Wade said in August. "We've just gotta listen to the Big Ten and our coaches and go through day by day to see what they're talking about. We've got the best of everything at Ohio State, so we've been taking it serious."

Wade had been named a team captain for the upcoming season, whenever it was scheduled to be played. He is the second Ohio State player to opt out after offensive lineman Wyatt Davis did so three days ago.