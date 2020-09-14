Tulane running back Cameron Carroll runs for two touchdowns as the Green Wave come from behind and win 27-24 vs. South Alabama. (0:36)

Tulane coach Willie Fritz has received a new, seven-year contract through the 2026 season, a source told ESPN.

His previous agreement had run through the 2023 season after he received a two-year extension in 2018. Yahoo! Sports first reported the new agreement.

Fritz, 60, led Tulane to consecutive bowl wins in 2018 and 2019, a first in program history. Tulane opened the 2020 season Saturday with a come-from-behind win at South Alabama.

Fritz is 178-96 overall as a college head coach and 24-27 at Tulane. He previously led teams at Georgia Southern, Sam Houston State and Central Missouri. Fritz spoke with Arkansas about its coaching vacancy last year, and was mentioned as a candidate for the Missouri job as well.