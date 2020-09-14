Virginia Tech safety Devon Hunter has been suspended indefinitely, the school announced Monday.

In a statement, the school said Hunter was suspended for "not upholding the high standards we have for our student-athletes." Hunter was projected to start at safety this season.

Virginia Tech has paused all football-related activities because of coronavirus-related issues but is planning to resume practice Tuesday. The Hokies had their first two scheduled games pushed back and will not open their season until Sept. 26 against NC State.