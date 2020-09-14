Air Force is set to host Navy on Oct. 3, officials from both academies confirmed Monday.

Although Air Force had its fall football season postponed Aug. 10 by the Mountain West Conference, the team was still allowed to face both Navy and Army and compete for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy. Air Force is set to face Army on Nov. 7. The Falcons would play their remaining games in a possible spring season.

The Air Force-Navy game will include only cadets in the stands at Falcon Stadium, an Air Force spokesman told ESPN. The game will kick off at 4 p.m. MT and be televised by CBS Sports Network.

Navy won the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy in 2019 after Army claimed it in back-to-back years, ending a 21-year drought. Air Force won its most recent Commander-in-Chief's Trophy in 2016.

Air Force and Navy have split their past 10 meetings after Navy won seven straight from 2003 to 2009.

