Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger has a dominant night in the pocket, completing 25 of 33 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns as he leads the Longhorns to a 59-3 rout of UTEP. (2:07)

Texas coach Tom Herman said Monday that starting safety B.J. Foster will remain with the Longhorns after he reportedly left the field in the third quarter during Saturday's 59-3 win over UTEP.

Rivals.com cited team sources on Sunday in reporting that Foster was upset about playing time and "quit the team" during the game.

Herman said Foster, who started 14 games for Texas in his first two seasons, had spoken with coaches and that the situation had been worked out.

"He was very contrite, very apologetic," Herman said. "We'll handle the discipline in-house. He knows what he did was wrong and let his frustration get the best of him. It's OK to be frustrated, but we've got to be able to control our actions. He realizes that, and again, is very apologetic and will serve his penance internally, and it'll be water under the bridge for us and his team."

Herman also said wide receiver Jordan Whittington, whose return was eagerly anticipated after he missed nearly all of last season, will have surgery to repair a lateral meniscus tear suffered in Saturday's game and will miss three to four weeks.

Whittington was No. 40 in the 2019 ESPN 300. He was injured in last season's opener against Louisiana Tech and had surgery for a groin injury he'd suffered in high school.