LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell is expected to opt back in for the 2020 season, a source told ESPN.

Farrell opted out of the season in August, citing family concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The Athletic first reported that Farrell intended to rejoin LSU.

Farrell started three games and appeared in all 15 contests for LSU last season, recording 46 tackles, including seven for loss, and three sacks. The 6-foot-4, 319-pound senior from Mobile, Alabama, appeared in 15 games during his two seasons at LSU.

Tyler Shelvin, another projected starter along LSU's defensive line, also opted out in late August to begin preparing for the NFL draft.