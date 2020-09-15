Five Texas Tech Red Raiders football players tested positive for COVID-19 last week, bringing the team's total positive cases to 75 since players returned to campus in the middle of June, the school announced.

Six cases involving football players remain active, according to the school, which also announced it has 22 other active cases involving student-athletes from other sports. The athletic department has recorded a total of 116 positive cases involving student-athletes since testing began with none requiring hospitalization, according to a spokesperson. The football team has more than 120 players on the active roster.

The Red Raiders were without 12 players for their season-opening 35-33 win against FCS Houston Baptist on Saturday, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, but the school did not provide reasons for the absences.

At one point in August, Texas Tech had 21 active positive cases among football players and did not pause football-related activities, which has become the norm for most of the country.

"We followed all the protocols in here, and you just look at your numbers, and there's plenty of guys to practice," coach Matt Wells said at the time.

The school is testing its athletes three times a week and protocols call for any student-athlete who has tested positive for COVID-19 to be immediately placed in self-isolation.