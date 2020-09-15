FSU's double-pass play takes a turn as D.J. Matthews is forced to improvise, eludes multiple Florida defenders and flips a completion to Tamorrion Terry. (0:39)

Florida State wide receiver D.J. Matthews, who started nine games last season, has entered the NCAA's transfer portal as a graduate.

Matthews last month said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19 before deleting the post. He also retweeted fellow Seminoles wide receiver Warren Thompson, who criticized how FSU was handling coronavirus protocols. Thompson later apologized.

Matthews, who has one year of eligibility remaining, had not been participating in team activities, although he's still listed on the Florida State roster. Coach Mike Norvell told reporters Sept. 4 that he had not spoken with Matthews "in a little while."

The 5-foot-10, 154-pound Matthews recorded 36 receptions for 355 yards and three touchdowns last season. He started six games in 2018 and made 42 receptions for 382 yards and one touchdown.

Matthews excelled primarily on punt returns, ranking 10th in team history with 582 punt return yards. He entered the season ranked eighth among active FBS players with an average of 10.4 yards per return.