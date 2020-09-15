San Diego State will play home games 115 miles away in Carson during 2021 as construction begins on its new football stadium, the school announced Tuesday.

The school hoped to play a final season at SDCCU Stadium, its home since 1967, but after the Mountain West postponed the 2020 season that plan was no longer feasible. The announcement notably said the Aztecs would play a spring season at Dignity Health Sports Park, home to the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer and the former temporary home of the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers after they moved from San Diego.

"Once the sale of the site was finalized with the city and we knew we could play football in Aztec Stadium in fall 2022, based on all the information we had gathered, it became clear the existing stadium had to come down in the first quarter of 2021," San Diego State athletic director John David Wicker said. "Our intention had been to play a final season in SDCCU Stadium. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has forced our hand and we must move the spring 2021 games as well."

San Diego State is expected to open a 35,000-seat stadium in time for the 2022 season, which will be part of redevelopment project at the site of SDCCU Stadium.