College football programs have had to adjust in a variety of ways to face two opponents this season: the team across the field and COVID-19. (3:29)

How college football teams have been adjusting to playing in the coronavirus era (3:29)

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday that most of his team has contracted COVID-19.

"Not all of our players, but most of our players have caught it," Orgeron told reporters. "I think that hopefully they won't catch it again, and hopefully they're not out for games."

Asked later for further clarification, Orgeron said he didn't know the exact percentage of players who have had the coronavirus.

"Hopefully that once you catch it, you don't get it again," he said. "I'm not a doctor. I think they have that 90-day window, so most of the players that have caught it, we do feel like they'll be eligible for games."

Per SEC protocols, players who have contracted COVID-19 don't have to be tested again for 90 days.

LSU, like many programs in the SEC and nationally, has not provided regular reports on the number of players who have contracted the novel coronavirus.

Two weeks ago, Orgeron said all but two or three offensive linemen missed practice because of testing.

"You have to make adjustments," he said.

Orgeron's comments come on the heels of Texas Tech self-reporting five more cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the team's total number of positive cases to 75 since players returned to campus in June.

Orgeron also reported that reserve defensive lineman Nelson Jenkins has opted out and is not with the football team, adding that it has been at least two weeks since coach and player have spoken.

Another defensive lineman, Neil Farrell Jr., opted back into the season this week, and Orgeron said he has been hearing rumblings that defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin might be considering a return as well.

Shelvin, a possible first-round pick in the NFL draft, opted out last month.

"We'd take him back, and we want him back," Orgeron said. "If he doesn't come back, then we wish him the best. If not, like any member of our family, we'll take him back."

LSU, which also lost wideout Ja'Marr Chase and defensive back Kary Vincent to opt-outs, opens the season at home against Mississippi State on Sept. 26.