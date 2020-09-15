Arkansas State QB Layne Hatcher connects with Jonathan Adams Jr. in the end zone to put the Red Wolves up 35-31 over Kansas State with 38 seconds left in the game. (0:25)

Arkansas State has postponed Saturday's football game against Central Arkansas to Oct. 10 because of player availability issues within one position group.

According to a news release, "[The reason] was not the volume of total players unavailable, but rather the inability to field a safe number of players among the depleted position group that required the game be rescheduled."

The Red Wolves upset Kansas State 35-31 on the road last week. Arkansas State was without nine starters due to a combination of injuries and COVID-19 during that victory.

Athletic director Terry Mohajir said Arkansas State is expecting to resume its season Sept. 26 at home against Tulsa. All tickets purchased for Saturday's game will be honored for the Oct. 10 contest.

Central Arkansas, an FCS program, had been set to face Eastern Kentucky on Oct. 10 but instead will play the game Oct. 24.