          Social media reacts to Big Ten's return to a fall college football season

          Finebaum: Ohio State deserves credit for Big Ten's return (2:00)

          Paul Finebaum reacts to the news that the Big Ten has decided to start its football season in October. (2:00)

          9:36 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Big Ten football is back. The conference announced Wednesday that the football season will resume the weekend of Oct. 24.

          Teams, players and coaches took to social media to share their excitement on the return.