Social media reacts to Big Ten's return to a fall college football season

Paul Finebaum reacts to the news that the Big Ten has decided to start its football season in October. (2:00)

Big Ten football is back. The conference announced Wednesday that the football season will resume the weekend of Oct. 24.

Teams, players and coaches took to social media to share their excitement on the return.

You love to see it pic.twitter.com/snRBib7Ay5 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 16, 2020

WE ARE BACK ☠️🎈 pic.twitter.com/OAd3GK0RG7 — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) September 16, 2020

Big Ten football is back!!! pic.twitter.com/wsXzSDBayL — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) September 16, 2020

So excited for Buckeye Nation and enthusiastically support unanimous @bigten decision to give our student-athletes an opportunity to compete in the sports they love this fall. Grateful to Big Ten colleagues, @OSU_AD, @ryandaytime, and all our coaches and athletes. Go Buckeyes! — Kristina M. Johnson (@PresKMJohnson) September 16, 2020