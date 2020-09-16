Social media reacts to Big Ten's return to a fall college football season

Big Ten football is back. The conference announced Wednesday that the football season will resume the weekend of Oct. 24.
Teams, players and coaches took to social media to share their excitement on the return.
Let's goooooo!!! https://t.co/9OVkhXXkWg— Justin Fields (@justnfields) September 16, 2020
#WeAre BACK! 👀👊 pic.twitter.com/DXtjWICDR6— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 16, 2020
#WeAre pic.twitter.com/HcxAM0A1DS— James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) September 16, 2020
You love to see it pic.twitter.com/snRBib7Ay5— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 16, 2020
We're back. pic.twitter.com/j53IzsdYAX— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 16, 2020
WE ARE BACK ☠️🎈 pic.twitter.com/OAd3GK0RG7— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) September 16, 2020
Big Ten football is back!!! pic.twitter.com/wsXzSDBayL— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) September 16, 2020
𝗪𝗘'𝗥𝗘 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞! #BoilerUp #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/tsW2z9fhPW— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) September 16, 2020
#LetsPlayFootball‼️ pic.twitter.com/qScsiAsoUb— Jeff Brohm (@JeffBrohm) September 16, 2020
WE'RE BACK 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/FpQvV2cvB1— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) September 16, 2020
We are back. ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/DxSxL2XZNH— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 16, 2020
So excited for Buckeye Nation and enthusiastically support unanimous @bigten decision to give our student-athletes an opportunity to compete in the sports they love this fall. Grateful to Big Ten colleagues, @OSU_AD, @ryandaytime, and all our coaches and athletes. Go Buckeyes!— Kristina M. Johnson (@PresKMJohnson) September 16, 2020
We are BACK 🐢🏈 pic.twitter.com/KocVymzWU3— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 16, 2020
🔸🔹 #Illini #Jointhefight #ILL pic.twitter.com/g2kQPzEuvT— L U K E F O R D🇺🇸 (@lukeford82) September 16, 2020