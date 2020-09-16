Amid a racial reckoning, a 50-year-old USC-Alabama football game carries new meaning

JIMMY JONES KNEW I was going to call. Someone like me always calls.

Every few years, a writer reaches out to Jones or his teammate Sam Cunningham or any member of the 1970 USC football team, wanting to ask about a football game played half a century ago in Birmingham, Alabama.

Jones has a deliberate way of speaking, and even now, at 70 years old, the former quarterback projects the calm of a playcaller in the huddle. "All right, I'll tell you some stories," he says.

He talks about the matchup in which his all-Black USC backfield (Jones, Cunningham and tailback Clarence Davis) beat up on Bear Bryant's all-white Alabama team on Sept. 12, 1970, and how, in the years since, the game has for many become a defining moment in the history of race in American football, the tipping point toward a truly integrated sport. Documentaries have been made and film scripts shopped. One of a catalog of books through the years calls it "The Game That Changed a Nation."

For Jones, the game takes on different meanings over time, and never more than this year. The country is going through a reckoning on race that touches everything -- the things right in front of us, like jobs and schools and what happens when we walk down the street, and the things in our past too, like contests between football teams that felt like clashes between cultures. I called Jones and Cunningham to hear some of the old stories, sure, but also to hear about what the game meant then and what it was starting to mean now.

Jones lives in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, near where he grew up, and has watched as acts of police brutality against Black men have spurred protests about racial injustice across the United States. "I think all you have to do is look at what's going on," he says, "and realize that even some of the gains that were made from what we did 50 years ago have been eroded."

In Inglewood, California, Cunningham, the fullback whose 135 yards and two touchdowns against Alabama made him a star, follows the plight of Colin Kaepernick and seethes at the tragic killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and he wonders what exactly a game can mean.

"We had the civil rights movement with them shooting fire hoses and siccing dogs on people," he says. "Now it's different, but it's still the same, you know what I mean?"

In the fall of 1970, the USC football team, which finished 15th in the year-end AP poll, conquered fears and prejudices, went into a Deep South still marked by racism and discrimination, and put a hurting on a team coached by the legendary Bryant. What those players did mattered. But watching what has happened in Minneapolis, Louisville and Kenosha has made it impossible for the 50th anniversary to feel like a simple celebration.

"We took five steps forward, and now it's been four steps back," Jones says.

Alabama running back Johnny Musso scored twice but says he barely remembers any of his team's offensive possessions because of Sam Cunningham's dominant performance for USC. "It was like junior high kids chasing after him," Musso says. USC

WHEN JONES, CUNNINGHAM and their teammates got on the plane in Los Angeles to fly to Alabama, they were understandably frightened by what might await them. Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy had been assassinated a little over two years earlier. The state was run by a segregationist governor, George Wallace, who was headed toward an easy reelection. And instances of violence against Black people were all too common; in fact, just days after the game, Birmingham police fired on members of the Black Panthers.

Cunningham remembers telling his father where USC would play its season opener that year and having the elder Cunningham just stare at him for several minutes. Don't do anything stupid, he finally said.

Defensive end Tody Smith told his teammates he'd bought a gun and brought it with him in his luggage. "Other people had taken some knives along with them in their suitcases," Jones says. "Just in case."

The players talked to one another about being sure that they stayed together if they had a reason to be away from the team hotel. Players like Smith, who grew up in Texas and heard stories of police beatings and knew well the horrors of lynchings, warned that even the most benign situations could turn without warning.

"Killing Black men wasn't something that wasn't happening, you know?" Jones says. "We were young, but we weren't that young."

When they arrived in Alabama, Jones remembers looking around for signs of discrimination -- a segregated bathroom or water fountain -- but seeing none. The divide still existed just beneath the surface, though, and the Trojans felt it as they conducted their walk-through at Alabama's Legion Field.