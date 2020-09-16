Michigan Wolverines quarterback Dylan McCaffrey is opting out of the season and will seek a transfer, a source told ESPN.

McCaffrey had been competing for the starting job with Joe Milton and Cade McNamara, but reportedly fell behind in that competition. His decision to opt out comes on the same day the Big Ten announced it would resume its season starting on Oct. 23-24 with a nine-game schedule.

McCaffrey's parents, including his father Ed, who is the head coach at Northern Colorado, had been vocal in their displeasure with the Big Ten's decision to postpone the season. The McCaffreys had participated in spreading the Big Ten parents message asking for answers from the league and calling for commissioner Kevin Warren to reverse his decision.

Now with the option to play in October, McCaffrey has decided to seek an opportunity elsewhere and preserve a year of eligibility. When he leaves the Michigan program, he will have two years of eligibility remaining.

McCaffrey played in six games in 2018 and seven games in 2019, mainly in a backup role. Over the two seasons at Michigan, he had 242 passing yards with three touchdowns and 166 rushing yards with two touchdowns.